ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A local business owner is leading by example in her son's honor.
Karen Copeland, the co-owner sammysoap, a company that makes natural, handmade soaps, strives to hire adults with disabilities. Her son, Sammy, was born with a developmental disability.
"He was deemed unemployable by Voc Rehab," she said.
Copeland disagreed and Sam started working for the factory that bears his name.
"He's just another person walking the planet who needs a job," Copeland said.
The mission statement for sammysoap calls it a "job creation machine for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDDs) disguised as the world's best soap company."
Copeland said the company is all about making great soap and providing jobs for adults like her son.
