ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A local boy used a big snowfall to raise money.
Nate Kramer came home from school during the winter storm a few weeks ago with a plan.
“He actually came home from school and said, ‘I wanna shovel snow.’ I’m like, ‘Fine, make flyers, hand them out to the neighbors and see if you get any interest,” his father Bob told News 4.
While other kids were out playing, the 11-year-old was shoveling snow for $25 a driveway.
He ended up making $485, which he donated to The Snow Foundation, a non-profit working to find a cure for Wolfram Syndrome.
“Wolfram Syndrome is a disease that affects your seeing, your hearing, your balance and you get overheated,” said Raquel, a 13-year-old who was diagnosed at the age of 5. “Most patients die at 30.”
Nate decided to donate the money to the organization because Raquel is a neighbor and friend.
“I’m very thankful that he would do that because not many people would shovel snow on their free time,” Raquel said.
