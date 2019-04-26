ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A lunchroom aide in St. Charles County is being called a hero for her actions in the cafeteria.
Logan Vielbaum got several grapes lodged in his throat while in the lunchroom one day. The first grader couldn’t talk or breathe, and that’s when Lynn Wheylan went from lunchroom aide to lifesaver.
“Kids started yelled, ‘Miss Lynn, Miss Lynn…Logan is choking,” Wheylan said.
“it was like the feeling in my throat was like, it was getting stuck and it went down the wrong pipe,” said Vielbaum.
Wheylan acted and started to compress the boy’s chest and patting. Finally, the 7-year-old coughed up four partially chewed grapes, but he still couldn’t breathe.
“He’s turning white. Then, he starts to turn like a grey. Man, I gave him one good hit, and a whole grape comes out and shoots across the table,” said Wheylan.
The lunchroom aide then ran the boy to the nurse’s office and they called his mom, Julie, who raced up to the school.
“I believe in guardian angels and I believe she was there for a reason,” the elder Vielbaum said. “I don’t know if we would be having this same interview it wasn’t for her [Wheylan].”
