ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman proved doctors wrong and is now working to help others at the same place that changed her life.
Courtney Mangin’s mom was told she wouldn’t live past the age of 1, and if she did she would be in a vegetable state.
“Boy, did I prove those doctors wrong,” Mangin said.
The walking, talking 26-year-old is now a nurse at Shriners Hospitals for Children-St. Louis, the hospital that changed her life.
“I was born with a clubbed foot, spina bifida and scoliosis,” she said. “Shriners helped me to walk and get PT, and surgeries, and be where I am today.”
Besides working in the OR at the hospital, she also gives hope to the patients.
“I just wanna give back to the hospital. To go on the other side and let kids know it doesn’t matter what you have or what your diagnosis is you can do whatever you want,” Mangin told News 4.
Mangin considers the best of her job being able to talk to the kids who are going through the same things she went through. She said she hopes to encourage people to follow their dreams like she did.
Join KMOV & Shriners Hospitals for Children - St. Louis on March 28 for a day of inspiration and firsthand experiences of the people & stories that make our Shriners Hospital so special.
