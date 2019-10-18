The Harlem Globetrotters were in St. Louis to promote their visit to Enterprise Center on November 2. They had some fun with News 4's Brooke Grimsley in the process.

SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Visitors to the South City YMCA got quite a thrill on Friday as they got a chance to run shoulders with the Harlem Globetrotters.

The Globetrotters were in town to promote their event at Enterprise Center on November 2.

