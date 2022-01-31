Hardware stores, snow plow companies ready for incoming winter weather

(KMOV.com) - As people stock up on bread, milk and eggs ahead of the midweek winter weather, snow plow companies and hardware stores are preparing for a very busy week.
"We've got plenty of shovels downstairs and we have a whole warehouse of ice melt, so we're fully stocked," said Tim Branneky of Branneky Hardware in Bridgeton.
While supply chain issues have been the hot topic recently, stores shelves are stocked with the essentials. Grocery stores like Dierbergs and Schnucks say they have been keeping an eye on this weather event and ordered extra of the popular "snowstorm" ingredients ahead of time.
There's also plenty of salt as road crews have barely used any this year with minimal winter weather. At Pro Lawns in St. Charles, their salt shed is full and their trucks are geared up and ready to go. But while there's no shortage of materials, there is a shortage of staff.
"We're just in a constant hiring mode for truck drivers and shovelers," said Darin Duello of Pro Lawns.
They're competing with others like MoDOT and places like St. Louis City and St. Louis County, who are all trying to hire more staff.
Duello says they'll pay up to $95 an hour for drivers with their own trucks or up to $45 if you don't have a truck, but have your CDL. Their company plows and salts the parking lots of major companies like Amazon and Ameren as well as the Dierbergs parking lots, businesses that must stay open no matter what mother nature brings. Duello says that means they'll get the job done with the staff they have.
"We may have to shorten their rest time and increase the hours they work," he explained.
