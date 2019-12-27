ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- It's his "golden" birthday!
One of the St. Louis Zoo's most residents will be turning another year older Friday. Raja the elephant will turn 27-- just like his past celebrations, the birthday boy is inviting locals to celebrate with him.
The birthday bash will start at 11 a.m. at the River's Edge inside the zoo.
He was born in 1992 and has fathered three females calves. Another calf is due next summer to mother Rani.
