Happy Birthday, Raja! First Asian Elephant born at Saint Louis Zoo turns 29

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Raja, the first Asian elephant born at the Saint Louis Zoo, celebrated his birthday Monday!
Zoo staff gave one of their most beloved residents a celebration filled with huge signs in the form of enrichment-filled birthday presents. The zoo then released a pre-taped birthday celebration for Raja’s big day.
Raja was born December 27, 1992. He is the father of three female calves at the Zoo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.