Happy Birthday, Raja! First Asian Elephant born at Saint Louis Zoo turns 29

Raja turns 29

Raja celebrating his 29th birthday

 Saint Louis Zoo

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Raja, the first Asian elephant born at the Saint Louis Zoo, celebrated his birthday Monday!

Zoo staff gave one of their most beloved residents a celebration filled with huge signs in the form of enrichment-filled birthday presents. The zoo then released a pre-taped birthday celebration for Raja’s big day.

Raja was born December 27, 1992. He is the father of three female calves at the Zoo.

