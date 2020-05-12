ST. LOUIS ( KMOV.com) -- A World War II veteran and retired Missouri Highway Patrol Major celebrated his birthday in style, thanks to local first responders.
Bud Jones celebrated his 99th birthday with a special birthday parade. Members of the St. Louis County Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol participated in the parade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.