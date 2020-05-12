Bud Jones and MSHP

Bud Jones, 99, sits at the edge of his driveway with members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol ( MSHP). MSHP joined in a birthday parade for the veteran.

 Missouri State Highway Patrol

ST. LOUIS ( KMOV.com) -- A World War II veteran and retired Missouri Highway Patrol Major celebrated his birthday in style, thanks to local first responders.

Bud Jones celebrated his 99th birthday with a special birthday parade. Members of the St. Louis County Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol participated in the parade. 

Happy Birthday Bud! WWII veteran gets birthday parade from local first responders

1 of 3

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

KMOV News is the only app you need for the latest news and sports headlines as well as geo-targeted weather and traffic. Download the app here to get the latest updates.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.