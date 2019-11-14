ELSBERRY, Mo. (KMOV.com) --- Turning 100 years old is a huge milestone to hit!
One local health care center is asking for the public's help in making to a woman's birthday extra special.
In a Facebook post, the Elsberry Health Care Center is asking the public to send 100 birthday cards to help Berniece Hoerr celebrate her 100th birthday.
The birthday girl will celebrate this milestone on Nov. 21.
Anyone interested in sending Berniece a birthday card should send it to the Elsberry Health Care Center at 1827 Highway B, Elsberry, Mo. 63343.
