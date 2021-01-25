ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – CrimeStoppers on Monday announced a reward of up to $30,000 for information in the deaths of a father and daughter, killed in a shooting in the Central West End Sunday night.

Dmyah Fleming, 7, and her father – who family identified as Darrion Rankin-Fleming – were found shot to death on Laclede, near Sarah, just off Forest Park Parkway. Young Dmyah, described as loving by her family, had spent the weekend with her grandmother.

“I'm a baker and me and her just had the best weekend ever,” Dmyah’s grandmother Suketha Rankin said. “We baked, she rode her bike.” Rankin said she was a very happy, loving girl.

“I taught her how to bake. We baked cakes this weekend and she wants to be like me. We boxed up her little cakes, made her a business logo and next week we was doing business cards. She was happy. I loved her and she loved me.”

Rankin described her son Darrion as a good man, who was always there anyone needed help.

“Everybody loves him,” she said. “He's funny, He's a joker, He's just a real person.”

‘Darrion was a good person,” said Brandon Jennings, who went to University City High School with Rankin-Fleming. “He was about his business. When he had kids, he was about his kids. He was always around his kids, he was about family.”

This double homicide brings the city's total murders to 16 so far this year. No other information was released.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).