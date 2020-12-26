ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- One of the St. Louis Zoo's most beloved residents will be turning another year older Sunday.
Raja the elephant will turn 28 and you're invited to celebrate him - virtually.
The zoo will stream a video of Raja starting at 11 a.m. on their Facebook and YouTube pages and you can celebrate him from the comfort of your couch.
He was born in 1992 and has received lots of love throughout the years. visitors going to the zoo on Sunday can purchase special birthday cupcakes.
Click here to learn more.
