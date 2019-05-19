ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The 109th Annie Malone May Day Parade begins at 1 p.m. in downtown St. Louis Sunday afternoon.
The parade begins at the intersection of 20th and Market St. and will end at 3 p.m. at Kiener Plaza.
Organizers say family is the focus of this years festivities. Food vendors will be set up along Market St. selling fried fish, chicken and other items.
"The only way we can tackle the violence and where we sit in the city is togetherness," said CEO of the Annie Malone Children and Family Services Center Sarah Lahman.
The event is to celebrate the the Annie Malone Family Services Center which helps children with behavioral and mental health issues. They also house children as an alternative to foster care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.