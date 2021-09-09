ST. CHARLES (KMOV.com) – A man from Hannibal was killed in a Wednesday morning crash in St. Charles County.
A 2006 Harley Davidson Sportster was trying to pass a 2021 Toyota 4Runner when it hit the back of a 2015 Ram 3500 in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 near Mid Rivers Mall Drive before 9 a.m. After the initial crash, the Toyota hit the Harley Davidson driver, killing him.
The motorcycle driver was later identified as 26-year-old Austin Bergheger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.