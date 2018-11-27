ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Local craft brewery 4 Hands Brewing Co. will brew a batch of beer to provide relief to those affected by one of the deadliest wildfires in California history.
The brewery is one of hundreds across the nation brewing Sierra Nevada's Resilience Butte County Proud IPA, which was renamed for the Camp Fire relief effort.
All proceeds from the IPA on Tuesday, Nov. 27 will be donated to the Camp Fire Relief Fund, according to a Facebook post.
