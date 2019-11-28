NEW YORK (KMOV.com) -- Gusting winds brought some struggles to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York. The balloons still flew, delighting spectators, but handlers had difficulty controlling some of them and the Nutcracker balloon even knocked over a handler.
The strong winds forced the balloons to go up at a lower height.
Fortunately, no injuries were reported as some balloons went rogue.
An estimated 3.5 million people lined the streets of Manhattan to watch.
The last time the parade's balloons were grounded by wind was in 1971.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.