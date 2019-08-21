JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Three guns were among the valuables stolen during a rash of car break-ins last weekend in Jefferson County.
The thefts occurred in the Barnhart and Imperial areas and neighborhoods south of Arnold from August 16 to August 19. In every case, the cars were unlocked.
"My car was unlocked so they rifled through it,"said Matt Jones. "They looked in the trunk and took a soccer backpack."
Jones’ surveillance camera recorded video of the thieves going down his street in the Windmill Forest Subdivision. On the video, two cars could be seen driving down the street while two thieves go house-to-house checking door handles of cars parked in driveways.
One of the cars driven by the thieves was stolen from Josephine Fritschle’s driveway on Summerfield Court. She said her husband accidentally left the keys to her Chevrolet Sonic in his car.
“He thought it was locked and it wasn't," Fritschle said. "So they got into his unlocked car, got some cash out of there, got my car key and got into my car and took it."
According to Grant Bissell with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, the same thieves are believed to be responsible for six other car break-ins in July. The items taken during the series of thefts include wallets, purses, house keys, credit cards, clothing and three handguns. The sheriff’s office said the theft of handguns from unlocked cars has been a problem across the county all year and that’s why this crime spree is very concerning.
“When you know bad guys are out specifically for that and the potential that they're going to use them in other crimes, that raises your extra level of concern," Bissell said.
Bissell said guns that are stolen in Jefferson County often end up on the streets of St. Louis where they may be used to commit violent crimes. The sheriff’s office is asking people to never leave guns or other valuables in a car and to always lock their car doors.
