ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Handcrafted by Bissengers, opened in 1927 in the Central West End, will close its doors at the end of business on February 16.
Originally opened as Bissinger’s on McPherson Avenue before moving to Maryland Avenue in 2008.
23 City Blocks Hospitality Group bought the business in 2017 and re-conceptualized it as “Handcrafted by Bissinger’s,” remaking the concept by introducing a light cafe menu and expanding the wine offerings.
However, the company said diminishing foot traffic in the neighborhood made continuing to operate impossible.
“We are eternally grateful for the decades of support and loyalty by the community including our regulars who we have come to know by name,” said a release from Kate Turner, Managing Partner of 23 City Blocks Hospitality Group.
