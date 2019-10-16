ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Lion's Choice is selling packs of wooden coins to hand out to trick-or-treaters this Halloween.
Each coin is redeemable for a free mini custard cone at any Lion’s Choice restaurant.
Kids who receive the Lion’s Choice trick-or-treat token can redeem the token at any time because it has no expiration date.
“Parents have kept a watchful eye on the candy provided to their children during Halloween for years, and now with added concerns of dietary restrictions and allergies, we wanted to offer a safe and easy way for everyone to celebrate. Packs of tokens for Lion’s Choice mini coins offer a safe alternative that kids will love, and an easy item for adults to pick-up before their festivities,” says Michael Kupstas, President and CEO of Lion’s Choice.
Each pack of the 25 Lion’s Choice tokens are available for $5 per pack now through October 31 any St. Louis metropolitan area Lion’s Choice restaurant.
The mini cone has been a fan favorite since the first restaurant opened in St. Louis more than 51 years ago.
The iconic custard has a creamier consistency and it’s served at the perfect soft-serve temperature to ensure that it melts in your mouth as soon as you take a bite.
