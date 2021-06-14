ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As the trial of Christopher Myers and Dustin Boone entered its second week, the prosecution again focused on the video shot by Hall capturing the first moments of his assault, and the photos of the scene shot by a journalist. Below are updates from the courthouse, with the most recent events first.
1:45 p.m. Myers' former partner testifies
Officer Martin Walls was called Monday afternoon, becoming the second of Myers' former partners prosecutors have called to testify. Like
1:24 p.m. "He was always consistent."
Detective Andrew Kleffner's testimony followed, in which he recounted the conversations he and Boone had about Hall's assault while the two were partners. Kleffner said Boone was "always consistent" in those conversations, with Boone reportedly telling him he did not take Hall to the ground, but instead held him down so officers could cuff him.
Kleffner said Boone told him he had his knee in Hall's upper back and his hand/forearm on Hall's head. If he moved his head, Boone would push it down. When asked, he said Boone never told him he slammed Hall's head down.
The prosecution used this testimony to show Boone was part of the arrest, and that his actions, especially if determined to be excessive force, could mean he aided in the deprivation of Hall's rights. The prosecution also asked Kleffner if Boone ever told him Hall resisted arrest, and Kleffner said Boone never told him that when talking about the incident.
However the defense used Kleffner's testimony to attempt to show Boone was not part of the assault, and that he never confessed to any excessive force. Kleffer also said he that what Boone described to him- his actions on the night and how chaotic the night was- made sense. He did, however, say he thought it was odd Boone asserted that he couldn't see what the other officers were doing because he was focused on Hall's upper body.
1:10 p.m. Dr. Buchowski testifies
The focus again turned to Hall's injuries in the afternoon as the prosecution called Dr. Jacob Buchowski of Washingtin University.
Buchowski, an orthopaedic spine surgeon, treated Luther Hall for the injuries he sustained during the assault. Buchowski detailed the symptoms Hall was dealing with after his beating, including shooting pain in his neck and back, weakness in his upper left shoulder and arm, and numbness in his fingers. He also suffered from ongoing headaches.
Hall saw Buchowski as a second opinion after a doctor recommended surgery to fix Hall's damaged disks in his neck. Buchowski said there were two protruding disks, and they were causing pressure on nearby nerves.
Despite a nerve block and steroid injection, Hall's pain returned and he described it to doctors as a seven on a scale from 1-10. He also had decreased strength and sensation in his left shoulder, arm, and hand. Because physical therapy and injections were not able to fix the issue, Buchowski recommended surgery.
On October 2, 2018, Buchowski performed a procedure to remove the two herniated disks in his neck and replace them with cadaver bones. The affected vertebrae were fused together and a plate was fixed to the spine to hold the the bones in the fused region in place.
Hall was in a hard neck cast for six weeks and then a soft brace for six more.
The defense had Buchowski explain that disks can herniate due to an acute incident, or repeated incidents over time. They can also herniate without an inciting incident. However, Buchowski testified that with Hall, he believed at the time of the exam the injuries were consistent with him being assaulted.
10:10 a.m. Video, photos used by defense
During cross-examination, the two defense attorneys took slightly different approaches. Patrick Kilgore, defending Boone, used the photos of the scene to argue his client was not part of the initial altercation with Hall. He focused on a set of photos that show Boone north of the scene where the assault is taking place. The FBI investigator has established the exact time, based on the video, when officers made contact with Hall.
At 8:53:51 p.m., a female officer can be heard demanding Hall get on the ground (that is former officer Bailey Colletta, who has pleaded guilty for her role in the incident). Kilgore was attempting to establish that when the contact happened, and the assault quickly followed, Boone was not in the immediate area.
Hall's video shows two officers in the area where he was assaulted, which is between a mobile generator that was on the scene and an electrical box at the corner 14th and Olive. One of those officers is Randy Hays, but it is unclear who the other is. Using specific timestamps of the video and matching them with timestamps of photos taken at the same time, especially in the moments when a baton is clearly visible, Kilgore showed Boone was not in the area between the generator and electrical box.
Rosenblum began by using the photos to trace the movements of an officer believed to be Randy Hays. The attorney has contended that one of Hays' baton strikes during the assault is what damaged Hall's phone. Hays has pleaded guilty to his role in the assault, but not to damaging the phone.
In later photos, as several officers are standing around Hall, with some on their knees or bending down, Rosenblum showed that Myers was not near the scrum. He also, using the timestamps on the video, showed that the exact moment in which Hays' baton strikes down, Boone and Myers are not near Hall or the phone.
9:15 a.m. FBI photo analyst takes the stand
An FBI field photographer returned to the stand Monday, as testimony began where it left off last week. He said he's spent more than 100 hours watching the footage captured by Hall's cell phone the night of his assault, nearly all of that time focusing on the 30 seconds between when the assault began and when the camera cut off.
Prosecutors moved frame-by-frame through the period of the video during which officers could be seen being physical with Hall, often pulling out still images to examine.
The testimony of the FBI photographer suggested it was clear the phone flipped through the air during the assault, and in one still image it was shown there were two officers in the frame above Hall during the attack. One of them is wearing their sleeves rolled up and carrying an asp baton. Prosecutors have shown photos of Christopher Myers carrying an asp throughout the night, as well as him wearing his uniform sleeves rolled up. They have also contended the phone was damaged by an asp.
While the frame-by-frame examination was lengthy, both the prosecution and the defense have put forth different theories of where the phone was during the assault. Prosecutors worked to establish Monday that the phone remained near the generator where Hall was beaten, and Myers' face being in the final frames before the footage cuts out shows he was in that area and could have intentionally damaged phone.
The defense, using still images of the scene, has contended that the phone was propelled toward Myers during the arrest, and that when he picked it up, he saw blood on the device and tossed it, not wanting to get an unknown substance on his hands. They have also worked to show that the phone was several feet from Hall once he was in cuffs, and several officers were walking in the area, which means they could have damaged it inadvertently
