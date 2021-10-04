The neighborhood social networking site, Nextdoor, has just launched its annual Halloween treat map.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- The neighborhood social networking site, Nextdoor, has launched its annual Halloween treat map.

The company is urging people to use the map to share their plans for the holiday. Nextdoor said the map is their most popular seasonal feature. The interactive map allows users to put a candy icon next to their home if they plan to hand out candy.

If you are decorating, you can use the haunted decor icon to attract fright seekers. The ghost icon indicates that you are doing both.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.