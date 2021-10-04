ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- The neighborhood social networking site, Nextdoor, has launched its annual Halloween treat map.
The company is urging people to use the map to share their plans for the holiday. Nextdoor said the map is their most popular seasonal feature. The interactive map allows users to put a candy icon next to their home if they plan to hand out candy.
If you are decorating, you can use the haunted decor icon to attract fright seekers. The ghost icon indicates that you are doing both.
