ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A Halloween pop-up bar will return to the Central West End in October.
The Lazy Tiger, located at 210 N. Euclid Avenue, will host Corpse Reviver from Oct. 6 through Oct. 30. The pop-up bar will have a haunted circus theme complete with a circus-themed cocktail menu, custom-made glassware and a curated playlist from DJ Makossa. A $1 of every cocktail sale will be donated to the ACLU.
Customers can reserve a 60-minute experience via Resy Wednesdays through Saturdays from 5 p.m. to midnight. Click here to make a reservation.
