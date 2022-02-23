Hairstylists volunteer at pediatric hospital by giving haircuts to patients KMOV staff Updated 51 min ago Updated 51 min ago | Posted on Feb 23, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Hairstylist Katy Lewis volunteers at Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital by giving patients haircuts. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MARYLAND HEIGHTS (KMOV.com) -- Hairstylist Katy Lewis volunteers at Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital by giving patients haircuts. Lewis helps kids who have been at the hospital for some time get a fresh look with a new haircut. Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Haircut Katy Lewis Hairstylist Cosmetics Locations Missouri St. Louis County × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Stories 4Warn Forecast: Wintry Mix Today Through Thursday Steve Templeton Updated 2 hrs ago New Kirkwood home torn down in the middle of construction after a small mistake puts the property in violation of city code Gabriela Vidal, Reporter Updated Feb 20, 2022 Actress Lindsey Pearlman found dead after being reported missing CNN Staff Updated Feb 19, 2022 Animal shelter worker killed when dog ‘suddenly snapped’ WFOR Staff Updated Feb 20, 2022 Woman jumps overboard from 10th floor of Carnival cruise ship in Gulf of Mexico Emily Van de Riet Updated Feb 17, 2022 Man accused of putting woman in chokehold, killing her after she broke into his home KMOV staff Updated Feb 22, 2022
