LADUE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Hair salons across the St. Louis area are welcoming customers back but not without some changes.
Inside the Dominic Michael Salon, stylists are thrilled to be back at work and customers are just as excited.
Julie Weber was one of the lucky clients able to get her haircut, the first day she could.
“I called as soon as I realized the salons were able to reopen,” said Weber.
Owner Dominic Bertani says his staff is fielding hundreds of calls from clients trying to make appointments.
“We are booked solid for several weeks out,” said Bertani.
Hair salons in St. Louis City and County can only allow 25% of their max capacity.
“We've been waiting for it, I've been watching the news every day waiting for Sam Page to have an epiphany and decide we could actually open,” added Bertani.
Starting Monday, clients will notice several other big changes at the salon.
Customers are required to wait in their cars or in these chairs outside until they're appointment. Once they're inside, every person is required to wear a mask and have their temperature taken.
“We want to have really strict protocol so our staff is safe and our clients respect it,” Bertani said.
But they are some changes you might not notice right away, including new UV bacteria killing lights and an air purification system. The salon also extended its hours to accommodate customers with a limited staff.
“We had to adjust our schedules, increase our hours to give each stylists an equal shot at servicing their clients,” said Bertani.
At a lot of businesses, like Bertani’s salon, they aren't accepting cash. Instead they're using a touchless method to limit contact.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.