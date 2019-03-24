ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- For many in Missouri and Illinois, Sunday's weather could be told in two ways: Hail and rainbows.
News 4 viewers shared photos of what they saw in their backyards.
Parts of the area saw lots of hail. In Washington County there was a reported tornado. The National Weather Service has not confirmed if a tornado touched down in the area.
No major storm damage was reported but many people reported small damage from the hail.
