ROCK HILL, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Cinco de Mayo celebrations are in full swing at Hacienda restaurant.
Staff are wearing masks and gloves as they bring orders to customers in the parking lot, and a DJ was even brought in to play music.
Cinco de Mayo business is usually quadruple what they would handle on any given day at Hacienda, and in the first couple weeks that they were closed for indoor dining, business dropped off 80 to 90 percent.
"Ever since the first day, we shut down. The second day we took the taco truck out. It's been booked every single day,” said owner Terry Deckard. “We're very grateful for that. You got to rethink everything, you know?”
Hacienda will serve food until at least 8 o'clock Tuesday, and will continue serving after that if there's still demand.
