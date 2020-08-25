ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Habitat for Humanity St. Louis needs your help providing access to affordable homes.
Two anonymous donors will put up $40,000 if Habitat For Humanity can raise another $40,000 by the end of the month. So far, the nonprofit has raised $27,0000.
The money will go toward building more houses for families in the St. Louis area.
"Now at a time when home is more important than ever we really want to make sure we're continuing to build in the St. Louis community," said Harper Zielonko with Habitat for Humanity St. Louis.
Right now, eight Habitat homes are under construction in the St. Louis area.
Normally, they build anywhere from 15 to 25 homes a year, but with the pandemic, they're falling behind that goal.
For more information on how you can help, visit here.
