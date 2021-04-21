(KMOV.com) -- Sometimes you need to look your best to feel your best and H&M is helping men look great with confidence. The retailer is offering a free suit rental program to men interviewing for a job to help boost their confidence.
The free 24-hour suit rental service rolls out in the U.S. in May 13. Click here to learn more.
