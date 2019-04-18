SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- A Missouri woman who conspired to kill her mother after being forced to pretend for years she was disabled wants her sentence shortened.
The Springfield News-Leader reports that Gypsy Blanchard asked in an email released Tuesday for people to write letters urging Gov. Mike Parson and the state parole board to release her early. She's serving a 10-year sentence after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the 2015 death of her mother, 48-year-old Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, who forced her daughter to undergo unnecessary medical procedures as part of a fraud scheme.
Her boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, was convicted last year of stabbing Blanchard to death. Gypsy Blanchard testified at his trial that she talked him into coming from his home in Wisconsin to Springfield, Missouri, to commit the killing because she thought that was the only way out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.