ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County begins its next phase of reopening on Monday and places like pools, gyms, and entertainment venues will welcome back customers for the first time in months.
Patti Bueker owns Anytime Fitness in Crestwood and has spent the last few weeks preparing to welcome customers back.
“Having your small business, your hopes, your dreams just being taken out from underneath you and being shut down for 90 days is the worst feeling ever,” Bueker said.
Starting Monday, all members will have their temperatures taken prior to exercising. Each employee will wear a mask and clients are encouraged to wear masks. Equipment is paced out at least 10-12 feet apart and only 25%t of the gym's maximum capacity is allowed.
In Clayton, TruFusion, a group fitness-based class has temporarily expanded to adhere to social distancing guidelines while still serving nearly 2,000 members. Owner Joe Goldberg is renting Washington University’s parking garage across the street from the facility to hold multiple classes at a time, safely.
“It’s scary because we don’t know how many people are going to stay and we hope to attract the people that don’t want to go inside to gyms,” Goldberg said.
While it’s a different approach, Goldberg hopes it makes his members feel safer and keeps his business in the community for years to come.
“I would say without a doubt it’s saving my business,” Goldberg said.
Here's a full list of St. Louis County guidelines, per STLCorona.com:
- Limit member occupancy to 25% of the facility’s authorized or building code occupancy.
- Mark paths using tape or chalk on the floor guiding people to entrances and exits and throughout the facility, establishing one-way paths when possible.
- The facility may only operate while staff are on-site.
- Post signage at each entrance stating that no one with a fever or symptoms of respiratory illness (including COVID-19) shall be permitted.
- Post signage at the entrance to the facility and throughout the facility that states: “Warning: droplets exhaled during exercise can travel up to 12 feet. Take care to avoid possible exposure.”
- Limit the number of users in restrooms and locker rooms based on facility size and current social distancing requirements. These facilities must be cleaned and sanitized per CDC recommendations. Place signage throughout the locker rooms reminding members to maintain six feet of distance between others.
- If individual shower stalls are in use, they must be cleaned between each use.
- Disable or close off communal style showers except those used only for rinsing at pool facilities.
- Steam rooms and saunas must remain closed.
- If towels are provided, they shall be stored in covered and sanitized containers that are clearly marked to avoid contact with used towels. Appropriate temperatures shall be used when laundering soiled towels to ensure proper sanitation. Employees must wear gloves and a face covering when handling clean and soiled towels.
- Drinking fountains shall be inoperable except for the bottle filling function.
- Require customers to clean equipment using disinfecting wipes before and after each use.
- Close or cover any machines or equipment that cannot be easily cleaned, sanitized, or disinfected.
- Place several hand sanitizing stations throughout the gym.
- Any sports leagues or teams shall follow the Department of Public Health’s Youth Sports Guidelines or Adult Sports Guidelines. Employees should be trained to understand and implement these documents.
Indoor fitness classes or activities:
- Group fitness classes must be limited in size and cannot exceed 25% of a room’s capacity. Participants must be separated by at least 6-8 feet while exercising. A distance of 10-12 feet is recommended.
- There can be no shared equipment during the class. Class schedules should be adjusted to allow for deep cleaning between classes.
- Martial arts, dance, and other contact activities should be adjusted to avoid person-to-person contact.
- Promote healthy hygiene practices
- Require that members wash or sanitize their hands upon entering and leaving the facility;
- Encourage frequent hand washing. Provide ample hand sanitizer throughout the facility.
- Staff must wear facial coverings at all times except when alone in an enclosed space. Members must wear a face covering at all times except when exercising.
- Post signs in highly visible locations reminding people how to stop the spread of respiratory illness, properly wash hands, promote everyday protective measures, and properly use a face covering.
- Maximize airflow by opening windows or re-engineering HVAC systems. Place fans, if used, to blow away from patrons or others.
- Recommend that persons more vulnerable or at higher risk for complications from COVID-19 take extra precautions when at the facility.
- Increase cleaning and disinfection protocols.
Staff shall conduct hourly disinfection of high-touch surfaces, equipment and common areas of the facility using disinfectant cleaning supplies according to CDC guidelines. Consider scheduling additional staff to help with cleaning.
