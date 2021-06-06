EDWARDSVILLE, Mo. ((KMOV.com) -- A Madison County gym aimed at making all kids feel included is back open for business.
"We Rock the Spectrum" hosted its grand reopening in Edwardsville Sunday. The gym provides equipment engaging the senses for children with autism or development disorders.
One family drove in from Nashville just so their son could enjoy the gym. "When you have a child or know a child on the spectrum, the options that you have for taking them out is very limited and a place like this, it's just so good for any community to have," Kavita Jain said.
The indoor play center’s located on Century Drive right off Route 157 in Illinois. The facility features all sorts of special equipment that aids autistic children with their developmental growth.
"We really are a safe space for all children and that's really our mission here," Joey Murphy said.
"We Rock the Spectrum" is open Monday through Sunday. They plan to start a summer camp at the end of this month.
