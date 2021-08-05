ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- If you've been on the Arch grounds, you've probably seen the park rangers. But Thursday, News 4 met up with the first ever Bark Ranger.
His name is Gus, he's 10 years old, and Unlike his human counterparts, he has no hat or gun. He does, however, sport a really snazzy bandanna
The Gateway Arch Park Foundation had a photo contest to kick off their partnership with Purina, and had several cute entries. People voted on their favorite, and Gus got the most votes.
The National Park Services Bark Ranger program is about promoting safe, responsible pet handling and making canine companions feel welcome on the Arch grounds.
Gus got a goodie basket from Purina and a congratulatory head scratch or two. Now, it's down to business. Being Bark Ranger comes with several duties, but also has its perks. Gus has an Instagram page he shares with his brother Miles, who doesn't seem to mind his sibling's newfound fame.
