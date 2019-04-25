ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- National Pretzel day is this Friday, April 26, and Gus' Pretzel Shop is celebrating by giving away free pretzels at its historic Benton Park shop from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The St. Louis institution will be giving away their famous traditional German pretzels that are twisted by hand to every person who visits the shop on Friday. No purchase necessary.
In a statement Wednesday, Gus' Pretzel Shop said they will also have live German music and Fitz’ root beer samples from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
For more information you can visit the Facebook event page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.