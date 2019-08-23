WEST ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Police responded to a large disturbance at Parkway North High School Friday night.
Police said a gunshot was fired during one of many fights that broke out around the outside of the school.
Students tell News 4 that several high schools were at the football stadium for a jamboree and teams were on field when alleged shots were fired. No injuries were reported.
The event is being shut down for the night and everyone is being asked to leave.
Parkway Schools released a statement on their Facebook page following the incident:
There have been unconfirmed reports of gunfire at the football jamboree at Parkway North this evening. Multiple schools were participating in the event. We are working with St. Louis County PD to find out more and we hope to have updates from the St. Louis County PD shortly.
A shooting was reported near Soldan High School Friday night. Police say 4 people were shot.
News 4 will update this story when information becomes available.
