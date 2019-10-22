ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two guns and suspected narcotics were found after a carjacked vehicle crashed in south St. Louis.
According to police, a 25-year-old man was carjacked at gunpoint around 11:40 p.m. Monday in the 4700 block of South Spring.
About two hours after the suspect drove off in the 2007 Ford Edge, officers found the vehicle in the 5200 block of Natural Bridge. They attempted to stop the vehicle, but it sped away.
The stolen vehicle then crashed near Interstate 70 and West Florissant. According to police, two men ran from the crashed vehicle but were taken into custody.
Police said multiple suspected narcotics and two guns were found.
The investigation is ongoing.
