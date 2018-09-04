FENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Twenty guns were stolen in a burglary of a South County sporting goods store Tuesday morning.
St. Louis County police said the suspects rammed a vehicle through a garage door at Denny Dennis Sporting Goods early Monday morning and got away with 20 firearms. The store is located on Gravois Road in Fenton.
Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspect because numerous witnesses were believed to be in the area around 5:00 a.m., when the burglary happened. They say construction in the area forced morning commuters to Water Street, the street which faces the garage.
Anyone who saw something suspicious is asked to content police at 314-638-8636.
