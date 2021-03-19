JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says too many people are becoming "unknowing and unwitting arms dealers."
Investigators say a gun stolen from an unlocked vehicle outside of Eureka last August was used to kill a man in St. Louis.
The sheriff's office says too often criminals are sweeping through unlocked vehicles in neighbors and they're finding guns inside.
In January, 30-year-old Dwayne Johnson was shot and killed in his car in north St. Louis. The gun used to kill Johnson was reported stolen in Jefferson County.
“Weapons are being stolen from our area and others are ending up on the streets of St. Louis and being used in crimes, sometimes to kill people,” said Grant Bissell with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department.
Although gun owners are not required to secure their weapons in something, like a lockbox, it's something Josh Gilliam, a firearms instructor at Ultimate Defense in St. Peters, encourages. They cost as little as $25.
"That small cost of making sure to lock that firearm is a drop in the bucket to me...it's an important part of being a responsible armed citizen," said Gilliam.
Around Jefferson County, residents will start seeing yard signs to encourage people to lock up their cars and guns.
Neighborhoods hit most are often with easy access to a nearby highway and those considered "safe" where people are less likely to secure their cars and homes.
