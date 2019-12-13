ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson signed a bill Friday that bans guns in city parks.
Under the new ordinance, guns are not allowed in any city park, athletic field or recreational facility. It overrides a Missouri law that allows guns in parks.
Those caught breaking the ordinance will have to pay a $100 fine.
