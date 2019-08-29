ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Tickets for the 33rd annual Guns 'N Hoses event, which is a slate of three-round boxing matches between police officers and firefighters became available Thursday.
The event, founded in 1987, raises money for BockStoppers, an organization that supports the families of fallen first responders. Guns 'N Hoses has raised $6.1 million to date.
The fights are scheduled for November 27th at 6:30 p.m. at the Enterprise Center. There are 15 fights on the card. Anyone who wants tickets can purchase them here.
