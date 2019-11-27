ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The ringing of the bell at Guns N' Hoses is the unofficial start to the holiday season in St. Louis. The event took place Wednesday at Enterprise Center.
This was the 33rd year for this remarkable event that raises money for the families of fallen first responders.
They honored the seven first responders who died in the line of duty this year including Captain Jake Ringering, Officer Michael Langsdorf, and Trooper Nick Tompkins.
Last year the event raised the most money ever, $800,000. They expect to top that this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.