This was the 33rd year for this remarkable event that raises money for the families of fallen first responders. They honored the seven first responders who died in the line of duty this year including Captain Jake Ringering, Officer Michael Langsdorf, and Trooper Nick Tompkins.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The ringing of the bell at Guns N' Hoses is the unofficial start to the holiday season in St. Louis. The event took place Wednesday at Enterprise Center. 

Last year the event raised the most money ever, $800,000. They expect to top that this year.

