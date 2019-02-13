ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The annunal Guns ‘N Hoses event has become much more than a fundraiser for the Backstoppers program.
It has become a St. Louis tradition and an outpouring of support for our first responders.
Each year it seems to get bigger and better, and the past boxing matches were no exception.
For the third straight year, the event broke its own donation record.
This year's $800,000 donation knocked out last year's record of $700,000
Since it's inception, the Guns ‘N Hoses event has raised and donated $7.6 million to Backstoppers to help the families of first responders killed in the line of duty.
