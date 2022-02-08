ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Guns ‘N Hoses Boxing Association made a record donation to BackStoppers.
The organization raised $1 million from the 34th annual Budweiser Guns ‘N Hoses boxing event that was held on Nov. 24, 2021. This brings the total donations they made to more than $10 million Guns 'N Hoses has raised for BackStoppers.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the boxing organization wasn't able to host their annual event. But they were still able to donate $500,000 last year.
“The past two years have certainly been challenging for everybody,” president of the Guns ‘N Hoses Boxing Association David Stokes said. “We didn’t know what to expect this year after canceling the year before, by making significant changes to the show and how COVID was still impacting our lives.”
During the event in 2021, Guns ‘N Hoses remembered the first responders who lost their lives. Ten of them were honored during the ceremonial “Ten Count,” making it the most first responders recognized in the event’s history. They also added five more families with five dependent kids to their roster.
