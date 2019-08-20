ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- Knives, brass knuckles, and throwing stars.
Those are just some of the weapons TSA agents confiscated at Lambert International Airport earlier this year.
READ: Lambert Airport TSA confiscates 10 guns, dozens of bizarre items so far this year
So far this year, 34 guns have been found at security checkpoints which is less than Kansas City where 39 guns have been discovered.
Based on data News 4 reviewed over the past five years, more guns have been found at Kansas City airports than St. Louis. However, four million more
more people that fly out of Lambert each year.
In additional to local airports, the number of guns found at airports nationally is also on the rise.
TSA reported more than 4,200 firearms were discovered at checkpoints across the country in 2018, that's an average of 11 firearms per day.
Passengers who want to travel with a firearm at Lambert must place the unloaded gun inside a hard case and placed in a checked bag.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.