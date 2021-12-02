Guns found at Hazelwood school Thursday

HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two guns were found on school property in Hazelwood Thursday.
The guns were found on the campus of Hazelwood East High School, according to a letter the school district sent parents. In the letter, the district announced they worked with the St. Louis County Police Department to secure the guns and begin investigating. District officials said there was no direct threat to students or employees.
The Hazelwood School District launched a “No Guns In School" campaign in September. The campaign flyer states that any student who brings a gun to school will be suspended for up to 180 days and could also be expelled.
