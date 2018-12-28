CHICAGO (AP) — Two people have been shot and wounded inside a South Side Chicago home by a man posing and dressed as a postal carrier.
Police say the gunman knocked on the door of the Roseland neighborhood home about 2:15 p.m. Thursday and said he had a package delivery for a man inside.
After the door was opened, a 27-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest and a 23-year-old woman was shot in the lower body. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
No arrests were made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.