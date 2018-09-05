A white man facing criminal charges for fatally shooting an unarmed black man in a Florida convenience store's parking lot told CBS affiliate WTSP-TV he wouldn't change what he did but apologized to the dead man's family. Michael Drejkainitially wasn't arrested for killing Markeis McGlockton in July because of the state's controversial "stand your ground" law.
Surveillance video shows Drejka appearing to yell at McGlockton's girlfriend for parking in a handicapped spot. McGlockton then shoves Drejka to the ground.
From the ground, Drejka pulls out his gun and shoots McGlockton. "I've had plenty of time to think about it, but as far as changing anything as events ... I don't see, I really, no, not off the top of my head," Drejka told WTSP-TV in an interview at the Pinellas County Jail on Friday.
Drejka was charged with manslaughter nearly a month after the shooting and is being held on $100,000 bond. Florida's "stand your ground" law allows people to use deadly force when fearing "imminent death or great bodily harm" without a duty to try to escape the danger.
"I was very scared," Drejka told WTSP-TV. "I've never been confronted like that or never been assaulted like that, if you will, ever ... It felt like I was tackled or someone hit me from behind with something. I left my feet and slid along the ground before I was able to- but, yes, I was stunned, yeah."
Drejka said he's not a racist and apologized to McGlockton's family. "I'm sorry," Drejka said.
"It's all I can really say to them, and thinking about it would you accept those kind of words from someone? I don't think I would."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.