SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Gunfire interrupted Mayor Tishaura Jones as she was talking at an event about efforts to reduce violent crime.
Jones was at the event in South City with Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, the focus was on how both cities can combat violent crime and what they can learn from each other.
"Oh isn't that wonderful," Jones said as the shots rang out. "Well I hear gunshots in my neighborhood every night. My son and I fall asleep to the lullabies in the distance every night cause I'm the first mayor in over 20 years to be born, raised and still live in north St. Louis, and it's unfortunate, yes I heard it, but I didn't flinch because I guess it's a part of my life now."
Homicides are down in St. Louis City compared with the same time in 2020. St. Louis reported 263 homicides last year, while the city currently sits at 161 this year. Kansas City saw a record year for homicides in 2020 at 156. This year Kansas City is at 128.
Both mayors cited larger cities like Tampa and Denver, when it comes to policing models and curbing crime. St. Louis Metropolitan police currently respond to some calls with mental health professionals.
"That's also the fun part about being a mayor, is learning what works in other cities, and how we can bring those lessons here and apply them here, because we don't have time to reinvent the wheel, people are dying everyday," Jones said.
"It's making sure that you have your behavioral health professionals," Lucas said. "It's making sure you're investing in people. That's what I saw in St. Louis last night, and, frankly, it was refreshing, and it's something I want to fund and build up in Kansas City."
