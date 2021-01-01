ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police urge people not to do it every year, but once again there were gunshots throughout the St. Louis area at midnight as the new year rang in.
News 4 crews recorded gunshots in north St. Louis County that lasted for several minutes. In Overland, one News 4 viewer recorded video of rapid gunfire that lasted over 20 seconds around midnight. He said it’s the worst celebratory gunfire has been in years.
Michael McCluskey lives in the Holly Hills neighborhood in St. Louis City. His plans for a cozy night in with his wife and granddaughter were tainted by gunfire that started around 8 p.m. He said the gunshots lasted until well after midnight, forcing his family to seek shelter in the middle of their apartment.
“We’ve heard stories that they come right through the bricks, so we we’re like, where is safe? We were scared sitting in the middle of the house but it was till scary,” McCluskey said.
Police departments across the area remind residents yearly that “what comes up must come down” to discourage celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve.
In 2018, gunshots were heard for about 45 minutes in St. Louis’ Shaw neighborhood. Bullets reportedly hit homes, wrecked windows and landed inches away from people.
News 4 is still working to learn how many calls the St. Louis City and St. Louis County Police Department received about celebratory gunfire. We are still waiting for final numbers
