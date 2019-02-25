ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A toddler and infant were inside a south St. Louis home when gunfire erupted early Monday morning.
According to police, the 2-year-old and 11-month-old boys were inside a home in the 6200 block of Arsenal when bullets hit it around 2:50 a.m. The 32-year-old man who was also in the home at the time told police he heard a vehicle speeding away after the shots were fired.
No one was injured during the incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.