ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman shot at the men who were robbing her fiancé in Soulard overnight.
Two men had just gotten out of a 2014 Cadillac ATS in the 2200 block of South 12th Street when three to four suspects armed with handguns approached them around 12:25 a.m. Thursday. The suspects forced the men out of the parked car.
The fiancé of one of the victims heard the robbery and got out of her home carrying a gun. She then exchanged gunfire with the suspects, who reversed the Cadillac out of the alley and wrecked at the curb. The suspects were able to get away.
A car parked on Ann Street sustained ballistic damage in the shootout. No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.